Another Concerned Citizen
Oct 17, 2024

Planned Parenthood used E34.9 (Endocrine disorder, unspecified) to fraudulently prescribe testosterone to my healthy 19-year-old daughter. Fraud because there was nothing wrong with her endocrine system. Fraud because their "treatment" turned a healthy body sick.

dollarsandsense
Oct 17, 2024

Yes, I’ve heard about the “unspecified endocrine disorder” dodge—just unconscionable to lie on medical records like that.

These people are convinced they are on the right side of history so lying is justified.

